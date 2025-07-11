Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,864,000 after acquiring an additional 110,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.1%

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

