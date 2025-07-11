Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,256 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in HSBC by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

