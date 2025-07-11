Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Insteel Industries worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 684,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 469,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its position in Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 299,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $39.62 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $769.03 million, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

