Greenleaf Trust Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 2.32% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the first quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of WOMN stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.01. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

