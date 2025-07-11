Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fonar were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fonar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 80,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fonar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Fonar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 406,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fonar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Fonar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Fonar Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 8.19%.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

