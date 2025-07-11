Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $499,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Select Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,533,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Select Medical by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,643,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,838,000 after purchasing an additional 864,852 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,476,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,902 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Select Medical Trading Up 0.6%

SEM opened at $14.62 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Select Medical declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 65,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,636.78. This represents a 47.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 714,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861,288. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.