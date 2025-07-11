Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 157.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $297.33 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.23.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.