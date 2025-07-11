Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $614,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 271,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 98,540.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

View Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE WEC opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.59 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.8975 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.