1,000 Shares in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Acquired by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $260,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $83,513,000 after buying an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,419,331 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $54,843,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,815 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $43,270,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,043 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $28,487,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $43.65 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

