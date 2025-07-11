Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $39,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,229,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

