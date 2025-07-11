National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 170,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 549,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EYE. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on National Vision from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares set a $30.00 price objective on National Vision in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on National Vision and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,375. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Vision Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ EYE opened at $24.54 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.