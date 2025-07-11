JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 1.2%

JD opened at $31.22 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of JD.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.31.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

