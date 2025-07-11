78,000 Shares in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,146,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,481,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 469,748 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,250,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,577,000 after purchasing an additional 459,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,703,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after buying an additional 2,613,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 4,671,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.40 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. New Street Research set a $3.90 price objective on New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

