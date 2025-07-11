Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.56. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 132,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,924. This represents a 17.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 206,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,575.32. The trade was a 7.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.