UBS Group Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $210.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ICE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.33 and a 200 day moving average of $167.39. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,749 shares of company stock worth $40,942,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.