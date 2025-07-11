Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MS. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.69.

Shares of MS opened at $143.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $145.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291,800. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 96,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 111.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

