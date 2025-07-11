JMP Securities Cuts Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target to $12.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JSPR. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $64.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Jasper Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.69. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 463,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

