UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Price

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of HOG stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,409,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,095,000 after buying an additional 1,738,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,884,000. Brickwood Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,783,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,802,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,352,000 after purchasing an additional 435,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.