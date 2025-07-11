Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $718,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1,391.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,760,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.1% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $442,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8%

LYB stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $100.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 169.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.