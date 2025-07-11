Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS Stock Performance

Shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $308.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

