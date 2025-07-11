Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,781,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1,991.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,105,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 125.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

