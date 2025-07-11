Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MCHP opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,508.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

