EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho raised EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. EQT has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,719,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,288,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,835,000 after purchasing an additional 172,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

