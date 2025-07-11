StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at CIBC

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SARO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of SARO opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. StandardAero has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $150,828,732.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,292,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,481,482.60. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,935,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

