Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $176.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.64. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $120.84 and a 12 month high of $177.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 116.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $55,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

