Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Insider Sells $4,983,343.56 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 80,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $4,983,343.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,730.72. This trade represents a 53.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $63.25.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNM. Citigroup raised their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Core & Main by 1,491.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

