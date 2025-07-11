CIBC Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $110.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Veritas raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

TFI International stock opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 60.6% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,345,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

