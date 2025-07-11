WNS (NYSE:WNS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

WNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of WNS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.50 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. WNS has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $74.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

