Bank of America Raises Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $236.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $231.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.83.

NYSE:WAB opened at $213.71 on Tuesday. Wabtec has a one year low of $147.66 and a one year high of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.84.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.25. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.35, for a total transaction of $189,028.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,122,033.10. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $603,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 60,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,153,472.50. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,474 shares of company stock worth $20,022,025 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $10,566,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

