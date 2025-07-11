Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $2,028,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 399,270 shares in the company, valued at $54,001,267.50. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Datadog Stock Down 3.7%

DDOG stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

