Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $1,644,065.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 459,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,643,951. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total value of $1,686,146.70.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total value of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $1,529,550.75.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $200.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,198,000 after buying an additional 580,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,114,000 after buying an additional 573,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after buying an additional 616,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,894,000 after buying an additional 523,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

