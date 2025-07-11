Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target at $8.40

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $5.43 on Friday. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in RealReal by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

