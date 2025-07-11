GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFL. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

