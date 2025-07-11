Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $30.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.
KROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Keros Therapeutics Price Performance
Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $587.77 million, a PE ratio of -80.39 and a beta of 1.26.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $3.63. Keros Therapeutics had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $211.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
