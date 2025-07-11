Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, May 1st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pulmonx

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Steven S. Williamson sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,058.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 366,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,939.95. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 10,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $32,730.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 273,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,612.07. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $136,044 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pulmonx by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 65.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.