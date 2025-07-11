Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $344.82.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Medpace Trading Up 2.3%

MEDP stock opened at $328.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.99. Medpace has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Medpace by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

