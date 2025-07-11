Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.00.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of RY opened at $133.34 on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank Of Canada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.