Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.58.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.0%

CBOE opened at $234.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $168.16 and a 12 month high of $237.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,709,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.