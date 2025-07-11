UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on UBS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group
UBS Group Price Performance
UBS stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $36.24.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UBS Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.