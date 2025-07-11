UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

UBS stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

