Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.24 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $245.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 602.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 148,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 932,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 220,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.