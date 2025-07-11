Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on TEF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Telefonica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Telefonica by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 464,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 50.4% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 391,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

