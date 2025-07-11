Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH stock opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.77. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 15.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.65%.

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $426,138.30. The trade was a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

