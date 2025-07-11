Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 63,310 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of KIRK opened at $1.20 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.38.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

