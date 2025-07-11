SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $117.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

Get SouthState alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SSB

SouthState Trading Up 0.3%

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Shares of SSB opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.