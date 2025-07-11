SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $117.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
