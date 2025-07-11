BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 286 ($3.89) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

