Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enbridge Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Enbridge by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 15,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

