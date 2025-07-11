PulteGroup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $115.21 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

