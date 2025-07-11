Netcall’s (NET) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Netcall in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.11) target price for the company.
Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.
Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.
The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.
