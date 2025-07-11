Netcall’s (NET) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Netcall in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.11) target price for the company.

Shares of NET opened at GBX 115 ($1.56) on Tuesday. Netcall has a 1 year low of GBX 81 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 122 ($1.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.27. The stock has a market cap of £190.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.

Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.

The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.

