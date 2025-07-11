Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

