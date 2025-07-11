Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $110,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,171.12. This trade represents a 570.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 259,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,814.50. This represents a 10.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,300 shares of company stock worth $364,254. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:XRX opened at $5.14 on Friday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $646.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.95%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.